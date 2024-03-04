NVIDIA B200 Blackwell Accelerator to be released in 2025 and usher in the era of 1000W GPUs – Dell

Dell executives partially disclosed NVIDIA’s plans to release new devices. It turned out that in 2025, NVIDIA intends to release a new B200 accelerator with high power consumption.

Previously, the B200 accelerator was not mentioned in NVIDIA’s roadmap for the past year. It is worth noting that there is a difference between B200 and GB200. NVIDIA has confirmed GB200 as a GPU. At the same time, B200 seems to be the name of an end device.

In the 2023 roadmap, the company only mentioned the B100 as a product, but has already introduced the GB200 and GB200NVL GPUs. Although the B200 device has not been officially mentioned by the manufacturer itself, a Dell executive claims that such a product does exist and is expected to hit the market next year.

Dell COO Jeff Clark is confident that their engineering teams will be ready for such a device. He discusses what it takes for a 1000W power density, hinting at the possible increase in power consumption of future GPUs and accelerators for data centers. In fact, he says this will happen as early as next year with the B200. For comparison, the current H100 has a maximum power consumption of 700W, and that’s just for the SXM variant.

«[…] We’re excited about what’s happening with the B100 and B200, and we think that’s where we have another opportunity to highlight the confidence of the engineers. Our characterization from a thermal perspective is that you really don’t need direct liquid cooling to achieve 1000W energy density on the GPU. That will happen next year with the B200. An opportunity for us to really demonstrate our engineering and how fast we can move, and the work we’ve done as an industry leader to bring our expertise to bear to make liquid cooling effective at scale […]»,” said Jeff Clark.

Dell and NVIDIA declined to comment on this information. However, it should be remembered that NVIDIA is going to hold the GTC 2024 conference in 2 weeks. It is likely that the company will announce its new data center solutions during this event.

Source: videocardz