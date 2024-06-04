NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang signs PNY RTX 4070 SUPER graphics card at Computex 2024 — it’s green and SFF-Ready

While visiting the PNY booth at Computex 2024, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang noticed an unusual-looking graphics card. He was attracted by the relatively thin, eco-friendly RTX 4070 SUPER turbine model. Typically, these graphics cards are not so colorful — they are more likely to be black or gray, because they are not intended for public display.

The PNY video card is bright green, just like the chassis for it on the stand. This card is presented as compatible with the small form factor (SFF). It is a new product in NVIDIA’s SFF-Ready Enthusiast initiative, although it is not in the published list.

As a rule, cards with such a cooling system are used for workstations or artificial intelligence, so this video card, presented as a gaming card, is special. In addition, its color matches the traditional NVIDIA green color, so Jensen Huang just couldn’t pass it up — he left an autograph on the card and the case.

According to the website TechPowerUP, who took the photos, this model will only be released in a «small» edition of 7000 units — of course, without Huang’s signature. Right now, the video card is just a prototype.