NVIDIA CEO worked as a courier — Jensen Huang delivered the first DGX H200 AI accelerator to Sam Altman of OpenAI

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang personally delivered the world’s first DGX H200 artificial intelligence accelerator to Sam Altman and Greg Brockman of OpenAI. The trio shared a photo on Twitter as a souvenir.

The new DGX H200 AI server is composed of specialized GPU H200 Tensor Core graphics processing units. Compared to the predecessor of the H100, the new GPU has nearly doubled its memory to 141 GB at a one-and-a-half times faster 4.8 TB/s (80 GB and 3.3 TB/s in the H100). NVIDIA calls it the world’s fastest processor for AI, and it’s hard to argue with that.

First @NVIDIA DGX H200 in the world, hand-delivered to OpenAI and dedicated by Jensen “to advance AI, computing, and humanity”: pic.twitter.com/rEJu7OTNGT — Greg Brockman (@gdb) April 24, 2024

Huang signed the computer: «For the advancement of artificial intelligence, computing and humanity». The event is reminiscent of a scene from 2016, when Huang delivered the world’s first DGX-1 server to Elon Musk. Musk, who was then a co-founder of OpenAI, received the DGX-1, signed by Huang as «The Future of Computing and Humanity». OpenAI called the DGX-1 a gift that accelerated their research by weeks. The huge jump in performance from the DGX H200 can also have a significant impact on speeding up computing.

However, Musk is now suing OpenAI. He claims that he is breaching their founding contract by transforming OpenAI from a non-profit to a for-profit company, and by increasing the potential danger of artificial general intelligence (AGI), calling the prospect of AGI «a serious threat to humanity».

Source: Tom`s Hardware