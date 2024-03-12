NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 graphics cards are credited with GDDR7 memory with a speed of 28 Gbps and 512-bit bus

Insider Kopite7kimi has shared some new details about the upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards. Earlier, he claimed that the flagship of this line would receive a 512-bit memory bus, but a few months later this information was denied in favor of information about a 384-bit bus. Now Kopite7kimi is talking about the 512-bit variant again, without going into details. It is likely that NVIDIA is considering different variants of the memory specification, which is why different information from insiders appears.

I think my persistence is correct. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) March 11, 2024

More importantly, Kopite7kimi claims that the new GeForce RTX 50 series will use GDDR7 memory with a bandwidth of 28 Gbps, which is significantly faster than GDDR6X. At the same time, NVIDIA will still have a lot of room for future upgrades, as GDDR7 memory is capable of reaching speeds of over 32 Gbps.

GDDR7 3GB modules are not likely to be used in the first wave of the RTX 50 line. However, it is known that they are under development and should be introduced next year. Thus, NVIDIA will be able to release mid-range and entry-level graphics cards that will open up opportunities to create new memory options.

Even if NVIDIA sticks with the existing memory bus widths on its next-generation gaming graphics cards, it will still result in significantly higher bandwidths thanks to faster GDDR7 memory. However, if NVIDIA does go with the 512-bit option, it will mean that the new GPU will support even more memory and deliver nearly 80% higher throughput than the AD102.

The publication also mentions that the GB203 GPU may be half the size of the GB202. At the same time, it is neither confirmed nor denied that the GB202 GPU uses a multi-chip package. The current flagship AD102 boasts 80% more cores than the AD103. This has taken the RTX 4090(D) GPUs to a whole new level of performance. If NVIDIA takes a similar approach to the Blackwell series, we could once again see a significant performance gap between the RTX 5090 and 5080, especially with rumors of a 512-bit memory bus circulating.

Source: videocardz