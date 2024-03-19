Nvidia launches «digital twin» Omniverse technology on Apple Vision Pro

Omniverse — is Nvidia’s enterprise platform that allows programmers to create digital copies of objects and places and analyze how they would look or behave in the real world.

For example, you can create a digital copy of a factory in digital space before it is built to determine how and where employees will be located. By using individual sensors that collect data about the operation of the enterprise, developers can also modify the simulation for greater accuracy, which can save companies a lot of money.

Developers will now be able to use Omniverse tools in AR/VR settings through the Apple Vision Pro headset. The new software framework, built on the Omniverse Cloud API, makes it easy to send universal scene descriptions from content creation apps to the Nvidia Graphics Delivery Network, a global network of graphics-enabled data centers that can deliver rich 3D experiences to Apple Vision Pro (the same network Nvidia created for the GeForce Now cloud gaming network).

«Apple Vision Pro — is the first untethered device that allows enterprise customers to get their work done without compromise,» said Rev Lebaredian, vice president of modeling at Nvidia, in a statement.

In the demonstration, Nvidia showed an interactive digital twin of a car, reproduced on a high-resolution Apple Vision Pro display, with a configurator program developed by CGI studio Katana on the Omniverse platform. In addition to being able to switch between color and trim settings, or even enter the car, the car could be enlarged or reduced in size without any quality suffering (typically, the quality of visuals on Apple Vision Pro is limited due to the —8 or 16 GB of memory).

