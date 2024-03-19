OpenAI boss Sam Altman says the world «doesn’t need another copy of Google» because it’s «boring»

Instead, developers should focus on creating new ways for people to search and analyze information.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says he is not interested in beating Google in the search business.

«I think it’s boring. I mean, if the question is whether we can create a better search engine than Google, then we should go away. People should use the best product», — Altman told Lex Friedman in response to the comparison of ChatGPT with Google Search.

Sam explained that he is not primarily interested in creating a new version of Google, but in finding «a much better way to find, synthesize, and use information».

«I don’t think the world needs another copy of Google,» Altman said.

Google is currently promoting its large language model Gemini, which, after the launch scandals have not escaped — the chatbot mistakenly generated races of people in images without regard to the historical context, and eventually the option was suspended. Yesterday, it became known that the tech giant is in talks with Apple — about potential integration of Gemini features into the iPhone.