OpenAI calls Elon Musk’s accusations «incoherent»

«There is no Founding Agreement or any other agreement with Musk», — OpenAI stated as a defendant for the lawsuit of Elon Musk. The accusation is that the company violated its non-profit status and violated its founding agreement, which allegedly promised that the organization would never work for profit and would release its AI publicly.

The company stated that the billionaire’s claims were based on «confusing — often incoherent — factual premises». It called the founding agreement «a fiction that Musk invented to unfairly claim the fruits of a venture he originally supported, then leftand then watched it thrive without it», transmits Engadget.

If the case goes to court, there will be evidence that, according to OpenAI, Musk supported the transformation of OpenAI into a commercial entity «that will be controlled by Musk himself». In addition, the billionaire allegedly stopped supporting the project when his ideas were not implemented. This statement echoes a post on the company’s blog earlier this month, in which it published alleged emails from and to Musk while he was still associated with the organization. Based on these emails, Musk knew and was in favor of turning OpenAI into a for-profit organization. He even wanted to fully control it as CEO and have a majority stake. Musk also agreed to a proposal to merge the organization with Tesla so that the automaker could provide funding. In the end, the parties did not reach an agreement, and Musk ended his involvement.

Contemplating OpenAI’s significant technological achievements, Musk now wants to achieve the same success for himself. Musk claims that he is filing this lawsuit for the sake of humanity, while the truth, evident even from Musk’s contradictory statements — is that he is filing it to advance his own commercial interests. — from the OpenAI statement.

Last year, Musk introduced his own artificial intelligence company called xAI with a rather lofty goal of — «understanding «the true nature of the universe». The billionaire announced that xAI with tries to open the source code his chatbot Grok. While this could very well be a jab at OpenAI, Grok’s open source code could also help his company get feedback from the developer community that xAI could use to improve its technology.