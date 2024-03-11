How do you like this, OpenAI? Elon Musk to open source his Grok chatbot

Last week, Musk has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI with accusations of abandoning the original mission «to develop AI for the benefit of humanity» in favor of making money.

The billionaire also criticized competitors (Musk has own AI company xAI) for refusing to publish the open source code of — and instead announced the open source release of its Grok chatbot.

«This week, xAI will open source Grok», — Musk wrote in a post on X.

This step allows the public to experiment with the code behind xAI technology. Meta, for example, has opened source code to your LLaMa 2and Google offers third-party developers access to the code of its AI model called Gemma.

Reuters, meanwhile, notes that while open-source technology can accelerate innovation, it could be used by terrorists to create chemical weapons or even develop conscious superintelligence beyond human control.

Last year, Musk said that he wanted to create a «third party» that could oversee artificial intelligence firms. Looking for an alternative to OpenAI and Google, the billionaire launched xAI to create «truth-seeking artificial intelligence». In December, the startup has released Grok chatbot for Premium+ X subscribers.

Earlier in Lex Friedman’s podcast, Musk said:

«The word «open» in OpenAI stands for open source, and it was created as a non-profit open source organization. And now it is closed for maximum profit».

Meanwhile, OpenAI responded to Musk’s lawsuit by publishing internal correspondence in which the billionaire (who co-founded OpenAI) supported the creation of a commercial organization. Elon also offered the company merger with Tesla and sought full control including the position of CEO. OpenAI says that after Musk’s proposal was rejected, he left the project and did not provide the promised funding of almost $1 billion — later, the startup «partnered with Microsoft and released ChatGPT.