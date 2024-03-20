OpenAI is likely to release «significantly better» GPT-5 in summer 2024

According to the sources of the publication Business Insider (two people close to the company), OpenAI is preparing to release the next version of its GPT-5 language model in the coming months (probably mid-year).

Some corporate clients have reportedly received demos of the model and related advanced settings for the ChatGPT chatbot. According to one of the executives of a client company, the model is indeed better and offers use cases exclusive to his business.

OpenAI has not officially announced the release date of GPT-5 and did not comment on the rumors.

Another source said that the model is still being trained and is awaiting security checks and «red team» — testing, a process during which employees and usually outsiders try to identify problems before a tool is made available to the public.

The latest update for ChatGPT — GPT-4 — released a year agoand later an improved version of the GPT-4 Turbo, which solved the problem of «laziness» chatbot that refused to respond to some prompts.

Recently, OpenAI also announced a preliminary fee for its APIwhich, starting March 25, can be used only by purchasing several credits per month (currently available in installments of $5 to $50, but soon to be increased).