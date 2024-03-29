Sir Christopher Nolan: the director of «Oppenheimer» will receive a knighthood for his services to cinema

Following the triumph of «Oppenheimer» at this year’s «Oscars», British King Charles III has approved a knighthood for Christopher Nolan. The director’s wife, producer Emma Thomas, will be knighted, writes Variety.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, meanwhile, will be awarded the title of Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to the creative industries, one of the highest honors that can be awarded in the UK (Nolan has had this distinction since 2019). Traditionally, the awards are presented in person by a senior member of the royal family during the investiture ceremony.

Christopher Nolan won his first «Oscar» for directing a biopic about the creator of the first atomic bomb, Robert Oppenheimer. In total, «Oppenheimer» received 13 nominations and won 7 awards including the title of Best Picture.

Prior to that, Nolan was nominated 8 times in various categories — for his films «Remember» and «Dunkirk», among others. In collaboration with his producer wife, he has produced all the major films — «Inception», «Interstellar», «The Dark Knight», «Batman: Begins» and «The Shadow». They also founded and run their production company Syncopy.

Earlier it became known that the director earned «$100 million at «Oppenheimer.

Sarandos joined Netflix in 2000 and has since been responsible for content, launching, among other things, the Emmy Award-winning series «The Crown». In 2020, he was appointed co-chief executive officer, sharing the position with Greg Peters, who was previously chief operating officer and chief product officer.