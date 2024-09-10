OPPO A3 in Ukraine: a budget smartphone with military protection, a capacious battery and a price of UAH 7.6 thousand

OPPO AED Ukraine has announced the launch of OPPO A3, a new budget smartphone in Ukraine. This device is certified to the American military standard MIL-STD 810H and is IP54 waterproof.

OPPO A3 smartphone has a 6.67-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution (1604×720 pixels) and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The maximum brightness in sunlight is declared at 1000 nits. The Splash Touch feature improves touch recognition when the screen is wet.

The device is equipped with a Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen1 processor and 6 GB of RAM. Users can choose from versions with 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. The installation of a memory card is supported. The battery has a capacity of 5100 mAh. SUPERVOOC fast charging with a power of 45 W is supported. The battery can operate at more than 80% of its original capacity after 1600 charging cycles. The smartphone has a 50-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The device has dimensions of 165.77×76.08×7.68 mm and weighs 186 g.

OPPO A3 smartphone will go on sale in Ukraine on September 12. Until September 29, it has a promotional price of 7599 UAH (for the 6+256 GB memory version). It is available in Sparkle Black and Starry Purple colors. The Sparkle Black model is made with OPPO Glow technology, which helps protect it from fingerprints and dirt. Other models have a glossy panel.