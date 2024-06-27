OPPO A60 with Snapdragon 680 chip and 50-megapixel camera is priced from 8 thousand UAH

OPPO AED Ukraine has presented a new budget smartphone OPPO A60 in Ukraine. Despite its affordability, the new product has a certificate of compliance with the American military shock resistance standard.

The OPPO A60 smartphone has a 6.67-inch screen with HD+ resolution (1604×720 pixels), refresh rate of up to 90 Hz and maximum brightness of 950 nits, which is 39% more than the previous generation. The Splash Touch function allows you to work with a wet display. The novelty has an IP54 protection level. The device offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor with Adreno 610 GPU, 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal UFS2.3 storage. There is also an SDXC memory card slot.

The rear panel houses a camera based on a 50-megapixel sensor and an f/1.8 aperture lens. It is complemented by an auxiliary 2-megapixel module. The front camera is 8-megapixel. Both cameras are capable of recording video in 1080P or 720P at 30 frames per second.

OPPO A60 uses a 5000 mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging function. The smartphone has stereo speakers, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 modules. The device has dimensions of 165.71×76.02×7.68 mm and weighs 186 g.

In Ukraine, OPPO A60 is available starting June 27 in Ripple Blue and Midnight Purple colors. The price of OPPO A60 in the 8/128 GB configuration at the start of sales is UAH 7999, and the 8/256 GB version is UAH 8999.