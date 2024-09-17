OPPO Reno12 F: a new budget smartphone with AI and a price starting at UAH 13 thousand

OPPO AED Ukraine has announced the launch of a new smartphone Reno12 F equipped with artificial intelligence on the Ukrainian market. The device has a Cosmos Ring Design inspired by classic wristwatches. It has a round camera module on the back and Halo Light backlighting that synchronizes with music or notifications.

OPPO Reno12 F is a budget smartphone equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (2400×1080 pixels). The display supports a frequency of 120 Hz, a typical brightness of 600 nits (peak brightness of 2100 nits) and provides 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The device is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor and has 8 GB of RAM. The built-in UFS2.2 storage capacity is available in 256 GB or 512 GB versions. The possibility of installing a memory card is supported.

OPPO Reno12 F includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 112-degree viewing angle, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The camera is capable of recording 1080p@30fps video and supports Pro Portrait mode, which uses the capabilities of the main and macro cameras to create a bokeh effect. At the same time, the AI Portrait Retouching function provides more vivid and natural retouching effects. The front camera has a 32-megapixel sensor.

Reno12 F smartphone has GenAI artificial intelligence functions. For example, AI Eraser offers an easy way to remove unwanted objects while integrating natural backgrounds to replace them. AI Smart Image Matting 2.0 allows you to create cutouts from multiple objects that can be saved as separate stickers for later use. The phone also has an AI Studio app that provides personalized photography based on artificial intelligence, turning selfies into unique digital avatars.

The new device has a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging. A full charge takes 75 minutes. The device contains stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 modules. Users can choose from Amber Orange and Matte Gray body colors. The device measures 163.1 x 75.8 x 7.69 (7.76 for Amber Orange) mm and weighs 187 g. This model is IP64-rated for water and dust resistance and 5 stars according to SGS Performance Multi-Scene Protection Testing.

The price of OPPO Reno12 F in Ukraine at the start of sales (until September 29) is UAH 12,999 for the 8+256 GB memory configuration.