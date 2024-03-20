Overwatch 2 heroes will become publicly available ─ no more paid purchases and no more grind in the battle pass

Blizzard is finally making it easier to unlock new characters in Overwatch 2. This is great news, as players regularly complain about how difficult it is to get new characters in this shooter.

Currently, users get new heroes by paying for a battle pass and progressing through it, buying them directly, or waiting for them to become available as a reward for winning a certain number of games. This will change with the upcoming Season 10 as the company will make new and old heroes available for free to all players.

This applies to previously released heroes such as Mauga, Illari, Sojourn, Lifeweaver, and others, as well as the new season 10 hero Venture. New players will still need to complete an introduction, but «once the heroes from the original Overwatch roster are unlocked, all Overwatch 2 heroes will also be available».

Moreover, these conditions will even apply to future heroes. The entire Overwatch 2 roster will be available for use in all game modes when Season 10 officially launches this April.

Blizzard is also going to start selling mythic skins that were previously available only through a paid battle pass, although the price and availability are still unknown.

In addition, it will soon become easier to earn Overwatch Coins. Right now, people accumulate coins by accessing a premium battle pass, completing weekly challenges, or buying them outright. In Season 10, they will become available in the free lines of the game’s battle pass system. Fans will be able to earn up to 600 coins per season for free, instead of 540.

Finally, the game will get a new in-game competition called Clash. This team-based PvP mode involves five dots lined up in a row, and the first team to capture all five or achieve the maximum score wins. It looks like the Clash mode won’t be launching with Season 10, but it will be coming later this year and will include two special maps.

Overwatch 2 Season 11 is due out later this year and will include a new Push map set in Peru as well as a redesigned version of the Colosseo map in Rome.

Source: Engadget