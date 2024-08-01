«PCs with a price of $700»: Qualcomm CEO announces cheaper Copilot+ PC laptops with Snapdragon X

Now Microsoft Surface Laptop for $999 — the cheapest Copilot+ PC on the Snapdragon X Plus processor. According to Qualcomm, in 2025, such laptops will cost from $700.

«As we look forward to 2025, in addition to new design advantages, our X-series product roadmap will deliver PCs with a retail price starting at $700 without sacrificing NPU performance,» said Qualcomm CEO and President Cristiano Amon during the company’s Q3 financial results conference call.

The CEO did not specify what kind of computers they would be, only the price. Apart from laptops, these could be any other solutions. However, it seems that these are cheaper processors that do not reduce the performance of the artificial intelligence unit…

Qualcomm has not yet disclosed sales figures or financial results of the first wave of laptops on Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus — «too soon». Cristiano Amon added that «we are already working with OEMs on the next wave of Copilot+ PC».

Cristiano Amon says that more PC products will be announced at IFA, which starts the first weekend of September. He believes that Qualcomm will be «one of the best silicon suppliers» for AI PCs.

During the earnings report, the company mentioned that two unnamed major Chinese OEMs have signed long-term agreements with it, similar to the license agreement with Apple, which runs until 2027. It was also said that Qualcomm has a new flagship processor for phones that will be unveiled at the Snapdragon Summit in late October. The smartphones will be released at the end of this year or in early 2025.

Source: The Verge