Microsoft Surface Laptop with Snapdragon X Elite battery didn’t lose a single percentage point in 10 hours of sleep — user testimonial

Windows laptop batteries have always drained even with the lid closed in standby mode. Microsoft didn’t seem to pay attention to this, but that changed in Surface Laptop with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor. While the lack of software improvements can be blamed, the inefficiency of traditional system logic was also an important factor.

One of the owners of the new Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 wonders laptop battery life in X Twitter. With the lid closed, the device can work for hours without losing a single percentage of its charge when it goes into sleep mode. In the report, Parker Burton says that the amount of energy in the battery remained unchanged for 10 hours.

Unless you choose a different setting, when the lid of a Windows laptop is closed, it automatically enters a sleep state, which is supposed to be an extremely low-power mode. The laptop returns to its previous state when the lid is opened. The problem is that this feature does not work properly. Countless users on Reddit and other forums constantly complain about this phenomenon.

It’s not yet clear if other laptops with Snapdragon X Elite behave the same way. But if so, it’s a strong incentive to buy a new laptop. However, the factor holding back sales of the Copilot+ PC their price is quite highwhich many consider unjustified existing productivity and autonomy.

Source: Wccftech