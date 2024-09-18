Photos of the new Nintendo Switch with a larger screen leaked online

On Reddit published images allegedly showing the successor to the popular Nintendo Switch game console. The new model has an updated design and improved specifications.

According to the published materials, the successor to the popular console has an enlarged 8-inch screen. The developers have also updated the system of joystick controllers attachment using a magnetic connection. The device has two USB-C ports on the top and bottom.

A summary of today’s alleged Switch 2 images ‘leak’. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Z4rfSGz4WQ — Andy Robinson (@Andy_VGC) September 18, 2024

An anonymous source familiar with Nintendo’s plans confirmed to VGC that the published images correspond to the design that the company has informed its partners about. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

According to the leak, the new Switch version will have 12 GB of RAM (6GX2 dual-channel, LPDDR5X, 7500 MT/s). The built-in storage will increase to 256 GB. The console will also support the HDMI 2.1 standard for image output.

Although the overall design of the controllers remained similar, the developers made some changes. In particular, they have updated the SL/SR buttons and added LED indicators on the front panel to indicate players.

In May of this year, Nintendo has officially confirmedannouncing a new console by the end of the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2025.

Source: videogameschronicle