Porsche Panamera hybrid set a new record at the Nurburgring

An unveiled version of the Porsche Panamera has set a new record at the Nürburgring. The model, which has not yet been officially revealed, equipped with a V8 hybrid powertrain, set a time of 7 minutes 24.172 seconds on the North Loop, making it the fastest among «executive sedans».

The record-breaking car is a pre-production model. It will be delivered to dealerships almost unchanged. Only minor modifications were used to set the record, which should not affect the speed characteristics of the production version. We are talking about a sports bucket seat for the driver Lars Kern and a mandatory safety cage. Although Porsche did not disclose any powertrain specifications, the company said that the car uses the revolutionary Active Ride suspension, which was first introduced on the Panamera earlier this year.

The Porsche Panamera model that set the record at the Nürburgring is likely to be called the Turbo S E-Hybrid. It used the optional 21-inch Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires designed specifically for this platform. The car was also equipped with a new optional carbon fiber aerodynamic body kit that includes a Gurney flap for an adaptive rear wing. Porsche claims that this kit reduces front end lift and creates downforce, although details are not specified. Some sources attribute more than 700 hp to the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid’s hybrid powertrain. The company itself has not yet disclosed this information.

With a time of 7:24, this hybrid Panamera is more than 5 seconds faster than the latest generation Panamera Turbo S. It is also more than 3 seconds faster than the previous record holder, the four-door Mercedes-AMG GT63 S. The all-electric Porsche Taycan Turbo GT holds the crown.

«Drivetrain, aerodynamics, chassis, new, optional ultra-high performance tires from Michelin — many aspects have contributed to this time», — says the company. «The new Porsche Active Ride chassis has made a particularly big contribution, as the car always connects well with the road. Its cornering and body control are on a whole new level».

Source: motor1