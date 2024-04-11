News Ukraine 04-11-2024 at 17:22 comment views icon
Preparing for mobilization. The Ministry of Defense has launched an online platform «Military Assistant»

Igor Sheludchenko

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched the online platform «Military Assistant», created specifically for military personnel.

How reports The resource works on all devices, from laptops to smartphones and tablets. Its goal is to make the process of submitting documents as simple and efficient as possible.

On the platform are available:

  • More than 80 standardized templates for a variety of situations – from taking a vacation to dismissal;
  • .doc, .docx, and .pdf formats to suit your needs.

The templates were developed to minimize errors and reduce delays in approving documents, as well as to ensure effective protection of the rights of the military.

«Military Assistant — a project designed to become a reliable assistant in the world of military bureaucracy», — the Ministry of Defense reports.

It should be noted that today, on April 11, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading the draft law№10449on strengthening mobilization.

The law makes changes to the data accounting procedureintroduces penalties for evasion.


