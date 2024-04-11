The Rada passed a law to strengthen mobilization. Demobilization has been removed

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading the draft law №10449 on strengthening mobilization.
For — 283 MPs («Servant of the People — 192», «Platform for Life and Peace — 18», «Voice — 16, «Renewal» — 16, «For the Future» — 12).
«European Solidarity» — 0, «Batkivshchyna» — 2.
The law requires 226 votes to be adopted.
According to the MPs Yaroslav Zheleznyak іOleksiy Honcharenko The biggest change is the amendment that removes demobilization from the law.
In general, «the text of the law has not changed at all since the day before yesterday», so citizens can be deprived of their second car to the front
In addition, there will be other rules.
The law introduces changes to the data accounting procedure and penalizes evasion. BBC leads a list of such changes.
- Men aged 18-60 are obliged to update their credentials within 60 days at a military registration and enlistment office, administrative service center (ASC) or in the conscript’s electronic office.
- Men must also have and carry their military registration documents and present them at the request of the police or TCC staff.
- Without these documents, Ukrainians abroad will not be able to apply for a passport or receive consular services.
- Local government agencies are obliged to facilitate mobilization.
- Citizens who are registered with the military can voluntarily register their e-cabinet.
- The postponement of service for postgraduate students studying on a contract basis and for those citizens who are pursuing a subsequent education that is not higher than the previous one is canceled.
- Instead of conscription, the law introduces “basic military training” for citizens. It can be completed while studying at universities or in training centers of the Armed Forces. Such training will begin on September 1, 2025.
- Those who evade mobilization will face problems with the law. In particular, the draft law proposes to allow the MCC to deprive evaders of their driver’s licenses through the courts. They will also face a significant increase in fines.
- The military commissariat will be able to request the police to detain the evader. If this is not possible, then the CCC sends a registered letter to the citizen with a request to appear at the military commissariat. Such a letter is considered delivered even if the person has not received it.
- If the person does not voluntarily report to the TCC within 10 calendar days, the military commissar has the right to go to court with a request to deprive the fugitive of his or her driver’s license.
The right to deferral
- This includes people with disabilities, parents of three or more minor children (except those who have child support arrears), and those who are raising a minor child on their own.
- Adoptive parents, guardians of children with disabilities and incapacitated persons, and citizens whose close relatives have been killed or gone missing are also exempt from mobilization.
- Reservations are available to law enforcement officers, members of the Verkhovna Rada and their assistants (no more than two), heads of ministries and their deputies, heads of judicial bodies and judges, representatives of local authorities, and members of the Accounting Chamber.
- Students of vocational (vocational-technical) and higher education who are studying full-time or dual enrollment and obtaining a level of education higher than the previously obtained level of education, as well as researchers and academic staff working at their main place of employment at a rate of at least 0.75% of the rate are not subject to conscription.
- People with disabilities, those released from captivity, and citizens under the age of 25 who have completed basic military training can be mobilized only if they wish.
- The law also stipulates that all mobilized persons must undergo military training and have the right to apply to recruiting centers instead of forced conscription through the military commissariats.