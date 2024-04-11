The Rada passed a law to strengthen mobilization. Demobilization has been removed

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading the draft law №10449 on strengthening mobilization.

For — 283 MPs («Servant of the People — 192», «Platform for Life and Peace — 18», «Voice — 16, «Renewal» — 16, «For the Future» — 12).

«European Solidarity» — 0, «Batkivshchyna» — 2.

The law requires 226 votes to be adopted.

According to the MPs Yaroslav Zheleznyak іOleksiy Honcharenko The biggest change is the amendment that removes demobilization from the law.

In general, «the text of the law has not changed at all since the day before yesterday», so citizens can be deprived of their second car to the front

In addition, there will be other rules.

The law introduces changes to the data accounting procedure and penalizes evasion. BBC leads a list of such changes.