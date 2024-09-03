The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The production of the threequel «Knives Out» cost a lot of money, but the amount seems justified given the powerful cast.

In addition to Daniel Craig, who will play detective Benoît Blanc for the third time (in a slightly new image), Mila Kunis, Josh Brolin, Andrew Scott, Kaley Spaney, Thomas Hayden Church, Daryl McCormack, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Renner, Josh O’Connor, and Glenn Close will appear in «Knives Out 3».

The full title of the threequel is — Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Pros data by the well-known industry insider Jeff Snyder, the production of «Knives Up 3» cost $210 million (for comparison, the first film cost about $40 million).

The first installment grossed $312 million, while the second, titled «Glass onions». The film received a limited release (before launching on streaming) and earned only $13 million.

«Knives Out 3» is scheduled for release on Netflix in 2025, but the plot details are still unknown. Last October, the franchise’s director and screenwriter Rian Johnson («Star Wars: The Last Jedi») noted that the production of the third part had to be postponed due to strikes in Hollywood, but the concept was already ready at that time.

