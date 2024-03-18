PSSR technology is designed to provide 4K 120 fps and 8K 60 fps output on PlayStation consoles

The next version of the PlayStation 5 Pro game console will support the new PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology. It is designed to enable the console to display games at 4K 120 fps and 8K 60 fps. This is a kind of analog of DLSS.

This information came after leaks of information about the PS5 Pro (codenamed Trinity). It has been reported that the upcoming console will support PSSR to improve the quality to a higher resolution. Currently, PSSR is running on SKD 9.00 in PlayStation 5 Pro to provide 4K resolution.

As stated in documents obtained by Insider Gaming, PlayStation’s intentions for PSSR are to achieve 4K 120fps and 8K 60fps video settings. While this is not a goal for the PS5 Pro due to hardware limitations, it is an internal goal for PSSR in future PlayStation consoles. PlayStation 5 Pro’s PSSR currently supports 3840×2160 resolution and targets 4K 60fps and 8K 30fps, but it is unclear if these internal targets can be achieved.

PSSR requires approximately 250 MB of memory to run. The requirements are 180 MB from the PSML library and another 64 MB from the game.

Insider Gaming has also released the results of PSSR for two of its own PlayStation games, the titles of which have not been disclosed.

Game 1

The goal is to achieve image quality close to Fidelity Mode (1800p) for Performance Mode FPS (60 FPS)

PlayStation 5:

Performance Mode – 1080p at 60 fps

Fidelity Mode – 1800p at 30 fps

PlayStation 5 Pro:

1440p at 60 fps (uses PSSR)

Game 2

The goal is to add ray tracing to the gameplay.

PlayStation 5 has reached 60 fps without ray tracing.

PlayStation 5 Pro has reached 60 fps with ray tracing.

