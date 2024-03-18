Higher memory performance and High CPU Frequency Mode: new details about the PlayStation 5 Pro console

At the end of last week, some characteristics of the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro gaming console became known. Now, Insider Gaming has added some new details about this device.

In addition to performance characteristics of the graphics subsystem This time, it’s the system memory, which will also gain more performance. While the memory bandwidth of the standard version of the PlayStation 5 is 448 GB/s (14 GT/s), the PlayStation 5 Pro has 576 GB/s (18 GT/s). The speed increase is 28% compared to the standard console. It is also noted that the system memory of the PlayStation 5 Pro is more efficient than that of the standard console, so the increase in bandwidth can increase by more than 28%.

The processor seems to be identical to the standard PlayStation 5 model. However, the PlayStation 5 Pro model has a High CPU Frequency Mode. When it is activated, the CPU frequency increases to 3.85 GHz, which is 10% higher than the standard console. Since High CPU Frequency Mode uses more power for the CPU, the GPU frequency is reduced by approximately 1.5%, resulting in a decrease in GPU performance of approximately 1%.

The ACV in PlayStation 5 Pro runs at a higher clock speed than the standard PlayStation 5, which results in 35% more performance for the ACM library.

In addition, to make the PlayStation 5 Pro as «competitive as possible», it will have a removable disk drive that will be identical to the latest iteration of the standard PlayStation 5, as well as a 1TB storage capacity.

The PlayStation 5 Pro is currently running on SKD 9.00, with SKD 10.00 expected to be released in the fall of 2024, which is the current planned release date for the console.

Source: Insider Gaming