Qualcomm has released Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor – a slightly overclocked modification of Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

Over the weekend, the Qualcomm mobile processor lineup was expanded with a new Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 device. The company did not announce this event, but simply added new page to its website. The new mid-range platform will replace Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, skipping the second-generation version of the 4nm chip.

The new Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor is similar in many ways to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. It is also manufactured according to 4nm process standards, contains 4 Cortex-A78 cores, 4 Cortex-A55 cores, and an Adreno 710 GPU. The difference lies in the lower processor frequency and the limitation of the maximum display frequency to 120 Hz versus 144 Hz in the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2.

At the same time, the new product is not very different in terms of characteristics from Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. It offers a slightly higher frequency for the Cortex-A78 core cluster. The new chip also provides improved artificial intelligence performance for tasks such as activity tracking and call noise reduction.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 supports LPDDR4X and LPDDR5 RAM, as well as UFS 3.1 storage. Wireless interfaces include Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. The processor provides sensors with a resolution of up to 200 megapixels for single photos, 48 megapixels for sequential shooting and dual-sensor configurations of 32 megapixels + 16 megapixels. Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 and a comparison with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 are presented in the following table.

Qualcomm has not yet provided information on the availability of the new Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor for mobile device manufacturers.

