Quentin Tarantino has named the best movie trilogy of all time — and the second one too

Tarantino is not only an outstanding director, but also a great and authoritative moviegoer. He often evaluates and compares films, contemporary and otherwise, and this time he named his favorite movie trilogy.

Quentin Tarantino’s exceptional long and detailed memory helped him become a famous director right from his position as a videotape salesman. He remembers movies from different years and the actors’ performances. That’s why when Tarantino advises something, it’s at least worthy of attention. Nowadays, Hollywood has a lot of franchises and movie trilogies in particular. Filmmaker said in the podcast, which he considers the best.

«I think there’s only one trilogy that totally works to the Nth degree, and that’s «For a Fistful of Dollars», «For a Few Dollars More», and «The Good, the Bad, the Ugly». It does something that no other trilogy has ever done. The first movie is terrific, but the second movie is so great and puts the whole idea on such a big canvas that it erases the first. And then the third one does the same thing to the second one, and it never really happens. You’ll see this big leap from the first to the second, and they don’t really land on the third».

Some viewers may need to be reminded that the so-called «Dollar Trilogy» — is three westerns with Clint Eastwood by Italian director Sergio Leone, made in 1964, 1965 and 1966, respectively. Perhaps the most famous spaghetti westerns.

Another series, according to Quentin Tarantino, which could be the first, but is not a trilogy, is… animated films «Toy Story» / Toy Story (the first three films were released in 1995, 1999 and 2010, the fourth — in 2019).

«In the case of «Toy Story» the third one is just great. It’s one of the best movies I’ve ever seen. And if you’ve seen the other two, it’s just terrible [compared to the third]. But the thing is, after three years or something, they made a fourth one. I have no desire to see that. You’ve literally completed the story as perfectly as you could, so no, I don’t care if it’s good».

In his work, Tarantino is largely inspired by the «Dollar Trilogy» and other similar films. His films «Django Unchained» (2012), «The Hateful Eight» (2015) are westerns, and western elements can be traced in others.

In Tarantino’s «Once Upon a Time in Hollywood» (2019), Brad Pitt’s character plays in westerns, and his image largely resonates with the fate of Clint Eastwood and the period of decline of the Italian branch of the genre. By the way, the title of the film was given by «Once Upon a Time in the Wild West» (1969) — another outstanding film by Leone. It could be considered the fourth in the trilogy (ironically, given the previous comment) if the director had managed to invite the actors as he wanted.