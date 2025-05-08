Realme has shown a smartphone with a 10,000 mAh battery and 320 W charging

In the world of mobile technology, innovation is often measured in terms of megapixels, hertz, or cores. Recently, this list has been expanded to include battery life and charging speed. Realme is actively developing this area and has a new achievement.

Back in early 2023, Realme introduced its proprietary 240W charging system, which debuted in the Realme GT Neo 5. Since then, the company has remained the only one in the world to offer such opportunities. But now it is ready to surpass itself.

In preparation for the global launch of Realme GT 7, the company has shared details of a new prototype smartphone. This device combines an extraordinary battery capacity (10,000 mAh) and a new level of charging power (320 W).

Despite the huge battery, the prototype has quite moderate dimensions: it is only 8.5 mm thick and weighs — 215 g. This was made possible by using cells with a 10% silicon anode content, which allowed for an energy density of 887 Wh/L. Another engineering achievement is the extremely compact motherboard with a height of only 23.4 mm. This is the smallest board in any Android smartphone to date.

The unboxing video of the realme GT 10,000 mAh concept phone is here! Get ready for unparalleled power and performance! pic.twitter.com/22WWiIjbA8 — Chase (@ChaseXu_) May 6, 2025

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

The process of creating the device is shown in a two-minute unboxing video posted by Chase Xu, President of Global Marketing at Realme. The video shows the device itself and its key design features.

It’s worth noting that this smartphone is only a prototype, and the upcoming Realme GT 7 series will most likely not have 10,000 mAh batteries or 320W charging. However, as the experience with 240W technology has shown, Realme is able to quickly turn concepts into mass production.

In the meantime, Realme offers smartphones with 6000 mAh batteries in the mid-range segment.

Source: gsmarena