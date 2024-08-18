Researcher shows new Ukrainian naval drone that attacked Crimea

OSINT researcher H.I. Sutton spoke about the new Ukrainian armed a naval drone that is already attacking Russian positions in the occupied territory of Ukraine.

«Ukraine continues to surprise observers with yet another variant of the unmanned surface vessel (USV) discovered during the recent wave of attacks on Russian-occupied Crimea».

The researcher notes that this marine drone is apparently a modified jet ski. He recalls that last month a Yamaha Waverunner FX jet ski was found on a Turkish beach near Istanbul. This vessel was less modified, indicating the second generation of such vehicles.

It is estimated that the jet ski has an electro-optical and infrared camera, approximately where the steering wheel should be. A radar antenna is mounted further aft on a sloping mast. It is unclear whether this mast can be retracted or folded to reduce the vessel’s profile. Unlike the modified jet ski spotted earlier, this example has a new superstructure. It may also have a Starlink antenna.

The image is taken from a Russian video after a night raid on August 16-17, 2024. The purpose of the mission is unknown, but the researcher assumes a reconnaissance raid. A spiked protrusion is visible on the nose of the drone, indicating a shock-detonation fuse.

On Sutton’s website, you can find a detailed review Ukrainian naval drones that took part in the Russian-Ukrainian war and are known from open sources. The list is accompanied by infographics, photos and extensive commentary.

Also, the researcher monitors Ukrainian long-range aerial drones, there is a similar article on them. The materials are updated from time to time as new information becomes available.

Source: H I Sutton