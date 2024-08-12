RIP, Paint 3D. Microsoft is closing the graphics editor on November 4 — due to «unpopularity»

Paint 3D — is a reimagining of the classic Microsoft Paint with 3D modeling and printing features that was launched in October 2016.

Some users, according to tomshardwarehave received an in-app notification that «Paint 3D will not be available in the Microsoft Store and will not receive updates starting November 4, 2024».

Paint 3D now has a banner stating that it will no longer receive updates or be available in the Microsoft Store starting on November 4th. pic.twitter.com/ksPg1Irdjo — phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) August 10, 2024

Ironically, the program, which was positioned as a modernized version of the classic Paint, is closing just 8 years after its launch — while its predecessor gets «a second life» with an AI-based image generator (at the time of Paint 3D’s launch, some users were outraged by the potential replacement, so Microsoft left both for Windows 10 and 11).

Microsoft introduced Paint 3D with a focus on 3D modeling, but the program also offered options such as layers, transparency effects, background removal, PNG support, and more. At the same time, users were more likely to use the classic Paint because of its simplicity, ease of use, and speed of launch — and last year Microsoft added all of the above features to its predecessor.