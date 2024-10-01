Robinhood launches crypto transfers in Europe

The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

American company Robinhood announced the launch of cryptocurrency transfers for European customers. From now on, the platform will allow you to make

You can deposit and withdraw more than 20 digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), USD Coin (USDC).

In addition, for a limited time, Robinhood Crypto will provide customers in Europe with 1% on all cryptocurrency deposits.

As a reminder, in December 2023, Robinhood launched the cryptocurrency trading service Robinhood Crypto in the EU, which allowed users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies only.

According to Johann Kerbrath, CEO of Robinhood’s crypto division, the EU has the potential to become an attractive crypto market due to the new EU regulation — MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets)which harmonizes the rules for the crypto sector among all 27 member states.

In addition, in June, the company announced the acquisition of the Luxembourg-based crypto platform Bitstamp for $200 million. The process should be completed in the first half of 2025.

In September, Kerbrat hinted at launching Robinhood’s own stablecoin. The company is currently working with Circle, which allows platform users to buy and sell USDC without commission.

Source: Robinhood

