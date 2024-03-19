Roblox launches AI-based tools to improve 3D content creation

Roblox has introduced two new AI-based tools aimed at facilitating the creation of 3D content on its platform. At the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, the company demonstrated Avatar Auto Setup and Texture Generator, which promise to significantly speed up the process of creating avatars and texturing objects.

Avatar Auto Setup simplifies the difficult task of creating avatars by automating the conversion of 3D body meshes into fully animated avatars that are ready for immediate use. This feature, available in the alpha version of Roblox Studio, significantly reduces the time spent on setting up an avatar. The company claims that Avatar Auto Setup will allow you to complete the process that previously could have taken days of work in just a few minutes.

At the same time, Texture Generator allows creators to quickly change the appearance of 3D objects using textual hints. By simply typing descriptive phrases, creators can create textures tailored to their specifications, enabling rapid prototyping and iteration. With Texture Generator, creators can quickly prototype a new look and feel and optimize workflows. For example, if a creator asks to create a texture for a 3D wooden treasure chest, Texture Generator will create a texture that emphasizes the sharp corners of the chest and takes into account elements such as wooden planks and a lock. Additionally, the creator can easily generate multiple versions of the design in different colors and textures, for example, to create gold, silver, and bronze trophies.

Source: venturebeat