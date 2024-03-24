RTX 3050 6GB video card is wildly popular in China — NVIDIA has already raised the recommended price

Despite its extremely «trimmed» configuration, the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6GB graphics card has become very popular in China. With the discontinuation of the GTX 1650 and GTX 1050, it seems to be a good budget option. NVIDIA’s partner in the country, AIB, is considering raising the price.

The newly released NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB graphics card is becoming popular among budget consumers looking to replace or find an equivalent to GTX cards. Despite hot competition in the sub-$200 segment from the Intel Arc A580/A750 and AMD RX 6600, the card has gained popularity in China as a replacement for the GTX 1650 and GTX 1050, which are very common in the country. The demand allows NVIDIA AIB partners to adjust their prices and increase their margins.

On the forums Chinese Board Channels It is also reported that NVIDIA has notified partners to raise the recommended price of the 3050 6GB from $195 to $210. The increase is small but confirms the popularity. But the price increase may give competitors such as Intel Arc A580 and Radeon RX 6600 8GB an advantage.

As a reminder, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6 GB has a GA107-325 GPU with 2304 computing cores, which is 10% less than the 8 GB model. The processor clock speed is 1470 MHz, which is 17% lower than the 8 GB version. There is 6 GB of video memory on board, which operates via a 96-bit bus, compared to 8 GB of 128-bit in the original model. The video card is about 20% slower than the 8GB model. US retailers are currently selling it at a starting price of $169, but most variants are priced from $179.

Source: Wccftech