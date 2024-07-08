Russia fires more than 40 missiles at Ukraine — there are dead and wounded in Kyiv and Kryvyi Rih, a children’s hospital is damaged «Okhmatdyt»

Children are reported to be under the rubble after the rocket attack on the capital.

In the morning, the enemy fired more than 40 missiles at Ukraine — Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk and Dnipro were under attack. At the moment, in Kryvyi Rih alone, more than 10 people were killed and 31 wounded (several strikes on the administrative building of an industrial enterprise were recorded), data for the capital are being clarified — children are probably under the rubble of one of the buildings of the hospital «Ohmatdyt».

Also, according to Ukrzaliznytsia, one of the Kyiv City Express trains 7317 from Karavayevy Dachi to Svyatoshyn is delayed due to the debris found on the track after the massive shelling of Kyiv. The rest of the trains of the ring train are running as scheduled, and there is no impact on the schedule of long-distance trains.

The news is being updated…