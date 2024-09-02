S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: developers reveal details of the first task and biography of the key character

The Games section is published with the support of ?

GSC Game World has revealed new details of the plot of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

Be careful! Spoilers ahead.

At PAX West, where a demo of the game was presented, fans learned about the first task of the protagonist Skif, called «There and Back». According to the quest description, Skif agrees to an exchange with Professor Herman. Here is how the hero describes his task:

«Sounds like a fair exchange. Herman gets my special stone, and I get a new home and the hope of a new life. All I have to do is cross the perimeter and successfully activate the scanner. This know-it-all insists that this is the only way to restore the anomalous properties of my test artifact. I just hope that this little experiment won’t last long, no matter what fables they tell about this Zone».

These words of the Scythian reveal his initial intentions — to quickly complete the task and start a new life. However, judging by the name of the quest «There and Back» and hints at the unpredictability of the Zone, the hero’s plans may undergo serious changes.

GSC Game World also published Professor Herman’s biography on the game’s official website. His career began with a postgraduate internship at the «Amber» facility. This experience was intended to scare away overly inquisitive candidates from scientific activities.

Despite the challenges, Herman succeeded thanks to his ambition and ability to engage people in dangerous tasks. After the Brain Burner was turned off, he led one of the first expeditions to the central regions of the Zone, managing a mobile laboratory near Jupiter.

Prof. Herman became a senior researcher at the Research Institute of the Chornobyl Anomalous Zone (NICHAZ). However, his theory about the possibility of creating artifacts outside the Zone prompted him to conduct secret experiments that neither his colleagues nor the institute’s management knew about.

As a reminder, «S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: The Heart of Chernobyl», which was released scheduled on November 20, first of all will be released without some technical and game features. At launch, the game will not have hardware tracing, official support for modifications, and multiplayer. The developers plan to add these features later.

