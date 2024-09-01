S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will be released without hardware tracing, official mod support and multiplayer — will be added later

The Games section is published with the support of ?

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will finally be released on November 20, but it will not have all the technical and gaming features that will appear later.

The GSC Game World development team is currently maximizing S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 to be released. Later, the company plans to update and announced storyline DLC. Besides, the game will get three important modes only after the launch. One of them, hardware ray tracing, is unlikely to appear on November 20. Alessio Palumbo from Wccftech Slava Lukyanenko, lead producer of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.

«We will have software ray tracing. As for hardware ray tracing, it’s too early for us, but we are experimenting with it. We are trying to get it on the release date, but it is very unlikely that you will have it at launch. But NVIDIA DLSS will be».

Two more features that will appear in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 after the launch are cross-platform modifications and multiplayer. Lukyanenko and PR specialist Zakhar Bocharov spoke in detail about the modifications:

«S.T.A.L.K.E.R. — is a well-known franchise not only because of the games, but also because of the support of the modding community that has flourished over the past 15 years, and we don’t really want to give up on those people. So, after the release, I can’t say when exactly, but we want to do it as close to the release date as possible, we will have official mod support. For the next year, we are preparing new, interesting initiatives. We want to support both PC and mobile, and the console»,” says Slava Lukyanenko. «Yes, we actually already support them with Mod.io in the original trilogy. I can’t confirm if it’s going to be Mod.io or something else for STALKER 2. But the thing is, the modding scene is a bit like the Wild West right now, where you have to upload files, replace files, and so on. So we want to make it structured. There are certain ways to make it structured on the market: Steamworks, Mod.io, and others. We’re researching, we’re working on it, and we want to do it as close to release as possible. We can’t guarantee that it will be at the time of the release, but we are making every effort to do it on time,» says Zakhar Bocharov.

Less is known about the multiplayer game. GSC Game World has previously stated that it will add multiplayer after launch. For now, the developers are focused on maximizing «polishing» the single-player game. Zakhar Bocharov says that there is no new information about it now.

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.