S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: trailer for Xbox’s documentary about the game’s development during the war in Ukraine

Xbox and Ukrainian studio GSC Game World have announced the release of a documentary about the development of «S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl» in the face of war.

The movie titled «War Game: The Making of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2» will tell about the challenges the team faced while working on the sequel to the cult franchise.

Before the full-scale invasion of Russia in February 2022, GSC Game World was based in Kyiv. Subsequently, the team was forced to relocate to Prague to complete the game’s development for its scheduled release in November this year. The documentary will showcase the personal stories of developers who worked in the war zone and survived the studio’s relocation to another country.

Maria Hryhorovych, the project’s creative director, shared her impressions of the filming:

«It was scary — accepting an offer from Xbox to make a movie. We are not public people, and it is not easy to share personal things. However, we decided that it was important to show the world how difficult it is to live during the war from a personal point of view».

Tina Summerford, General Manager of Programming and Events at Xbox, explained the company’s decision to support the project:

«We see the difficulties and challenges of creating games every day, but the situation at GSC Game World was on a completely different level. At the end of 2022, we came up with the idea of a documentary. The story of GSC deserved to be told».

The film was directed by Andrew Stephan, known for his work on the documentary series «Power On: The Story of Xbox». The film will focus on the personal stories of the creative director Maria Grygorovych and her team working in the war.

