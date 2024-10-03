S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: War Game documentary about the game’s development during the war in Ukraine released

The documentary about S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is now available on the official YouTube channels of GSC Game World and Xbox.

The movie «War Game: The Making of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2» highlights the process of creating the long-awaited sequel to the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series against the backdrop of the fighting in Ukraine.

Director Andrew Stefan and the Xbox team have created an emotional film about the fates of people who have faced the reality of war. The documentary explores the themes of Chernobyl, Ukrainian culture and their reflection in the development of the game under difficult conditions.

«For me personally, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has become the largest and most complex video game I’ve ever made. From the very beginning, the project was ambitious, but over time, it turned into a real challenge. This game is especially important and symbolic for me, because its creation takes place in extremely difficult circumstances: a pandemic, relocation, cyberattacks, and, above all, the worst thing — the war that is still going on and tearing our homeland apart. I wished the war had never started. That all this had never happened. But it did happen. And we are grateful for the opportunity to tell the world about it, because the world needs to know. This is us. This is our story,” says Maria Hryhorovych, the creative director of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl combines elements of a first-person shooter, horror and immersive simulation. The game promises a unique gaming experience thanks to its large-scale world and modern graphics.

The release of «S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl» is scheduled for November 20. The game will be released on PC and Xbox Series X/S, and will be available immediately on Game Pass.