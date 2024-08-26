S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will get its own graphics card — MSI announces special RTX 4070 Ti Super

The Games section is published with the support of ?

MSI is planning to release a new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card model dedicated to the upcoming game «S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl».

MSI has changed its approach to creating special editions of video cards, focusing on a single cooling design for models inspired by popular gaming franchises. The manufacturer has recently introduced a version of World of Warcraft in honor of the 20th anniversary of the game and the model Wukong Edition commissioned by NVIDIA.

MSI is planning to release the third model in the series soon — GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16G Gaming Slim Stalker 2 Edition. Information about it appeared in the database of the Eurasian Economic Commission. This video card is dedicated to the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which is scheduled for release on November 20. The game will be released on PC (Steam, GOG, EGS), Xbox Series X, S, and will be available on Game Pass.

Unlike the World of Warcraft and Wukong versions, which are based on the RTX 4070 Super, the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Edition will use the more powerful RTX 4070 Ti Super. The cooling design of the new model will be similar to the Gaming X Slim series, but will have a unique color scheme and a special back plate. The card is likely to be bundled with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which is logical given its price of over $800.

MSI is also preparing updates for the RTX 4070 GDDR6 line. The company is developing new E1 variants for the Ventus 2X and 3X models. However, the names of these models do not contain information about the memory, which may indicate changes in its configuration. In addition, the full list of new models includes the RTX 3050 6GB, which was released earlier this year.

Recently, at Gamescom 2024, the developers of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 showed a new trailer from the game, dedicated to Scar.

