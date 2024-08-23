S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 developers told how many endings there are in the game and showed a trailer about Scar

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Yevhen Hryhorovych, head of the studio GSC Game Worldand Eugene Kulik, Technical Producer, spoke about the features of the upcoming game in an interview with IGN during Gamescom 2024.

They clarified that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will have three endings instead of the previously announced four. To see all the content, players will have to play the game several times. The developers did not disclose information about the presence of a «true» ending, leaving this question without a clear answer.

Later, IGN published a one and a half minute gameplay trailer for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The video contains new fragments of the gameplay and shows a familiar character.

The video features a mercenary nicknamed Scar — main character «S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky». The image of this character may have been embodied by Oleksandr «Sei» Laptiy, a fighter in the Azov «Azov» regiment, who previously recalled about his participation in the game’s development.

The trailer showed several familiar locations: a mill, a radar station «Duga», a kindergarten in Pripyat, and the mysterious brainwashing screens players saw at the end of «Clear Sky».

The GSC Game World team is now focused on optimizing the game and eliminating bugs. The developers expressed confidence that they will be able to release S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 on time — November 20. The game will be released on PC (Steam, GOG, EGS), Xbox Series X, S, and will be available on Game Pass.

As a reminder, recently Chinese journalists shared impressions of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 demo.

