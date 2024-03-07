Sales of video cards increased by 32% in Q4 (year-over-year). AMD’s share increased to 19%.

The video card market continued its recovery in Q4 of last year. Shipments grew by 6.8% compared to Q3 2023 and by 32% compared to Q4 2022, according to the company’s report Jon Peddie Research. While both Nvidia and AMD increased their sales on a quarterly and year-over-year basis, AMD grew more, and its market share now stands at 19%.

While sales of discrete GPUs grew in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shipments declined sharply in 2022, likely due to a weakening global economy as some countries slipped into recession, transmits Tom’s Hardware. However, 2023 was a year of sales recovery, and Q4 continued this trend, showing a 6.8% increase in shipments. In Q4 2023, the company shipped 32% more discrete GPUs than in Q4 2022.

AMD grew faster than Nvidia, with its market share increasing to 19% — up from 17% in Q3. AMD’s market share also grew by 7% compared to Q4 2022, which was a terrible year for Radeon graphics cards. According to Jon Peddie Research, AMD’s market share was only 10% in Q3 2022, which is probably the lowest since ATI acquired Radeon and its graphics business in 2006.