Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge: an affordable laptop with the new Snapdragon X Plus processor

Samsung has announced an affordable version of the Galaxy Book4 Edge laptop based on new 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus platform.

The novelty is equipped with a 15.6-inch display with FHD resolution. In order to save money, the manufacturer abandoned the AMOLED panel available in the older Galaxy Book 4 Edge with 14- and 16-inch displays. The new model uses an LCD panel with a refresh rate of 60 Hz instead of 120 Hz in older versions.

To reduce the price of the laptop, several other features and capabilities were cut. For example, the 15.6-inch model lacks a fingerprint scanner, and instead of four speakers, only two are available.

Other characteristics of the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge have not changed in comparison with a 16-inch version. The device has 16 GB of RAM and an SSD of up to 1 TB. It is also equipped with two USB 4 Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, HDMI 2.1, a microSD card slot, an HD camera, a Wi-Fi 7 module, and a combined audio jack. The manufacturer promises a long battery life, fast charging, and a multi-level Samsung Knox security system.

The 15.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge laptop will go on sale on October 10 in Sapphire Blue color. Its price has not yet been announced, but it should be lower than the 14- and 16-inch versions.

