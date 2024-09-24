Samsung Galaxy M55s: a smartphone with a new back cover and old Galaxy M55 specifications

Samsung has officially unveiled the new Galaxy M55s smartphone. The back panel of the new smartphone has three different textures, which no other Samsung mobile device can boast of.

However, in terms of features, the Samsung Galaxy M55s is identical to the Galaxy M55 model, which was released in March this year. The device has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and 8 GB of RAM. The internal storage capacity is offered in 128 GB and 256 GB configurations. A microSD card slot is also available.

Samsung Galaxy M55s has a triple camera on the back. It has a main 50-megapixel module with optical image stabilization, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module and a 2-megapixel macro module. A 50-megapixel front camera is located in the round hole of the display.

The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery and 45W fast charging support. The fingerprint scanner is located in the display. The novelty has dimensions of 163.9×76.5×7.8 mm and weighs 180 g. The device runs on Android 14 with the proprietary One UI 6.1 shell. So, in terms of characteristics, the new version of Galaxy M55s does not differ from its predecessor Galaxy M55, and the only difference is in the design of the back panel.

The Samsung Galaxy M55s smartphone will go on sale on September 26 at a price of $240 and $275 for models with 128 GB and 256 GB of internal storage, respectively. The device is available in Thunder Black and Coral Green colors.

Source: gsmarena