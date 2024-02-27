Samsung introduces new HBM3E 12H memory chip with «highest capacity» for AI

Samsung Electronics announced a new high-bandwidth memory chip that has the «highest capacity» in the industry. The South Korean giant claims that the HBM3E 12H «increases performance by more than 50%».

AI service providers are increasingly requiring HBMs with higher capacity, and our new HBM3E 12H product was developed to meet this need. This new memory solution is part of our commitment to develop core technologies for high-stack HBMs and provide technology leadership in the high-capacity storage market in the AI era — Yongcheol Bae, Executive Vice President of Memory Products at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Electronics is the world’s largest manufacturer of dynamic random access memory chips used in consumer devices such as smartphones and computers.

Generative AI models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, require a large number of high-performance memory chips. They enable generative AI models to remember details of past conversations and user preferences to generate human-like responses.

Samsung reported that it has already started providing samples to customers, and mass production of the HBM3E 12H is scheduled for the first half of 2024. In September, Samsung signed a deal to supply Nvidia with its high-bandwidth memory chips, transmits CNBC.

The HBM3E 12H has a 12-layer stack, but uses an advanced heat-compression non-conductive film that enables 12-layer products to be as tall as 8-layer products to meet current HBM packaging requirements. The result is a chip that contains more capacity in the same physical dimensions.