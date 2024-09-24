Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE earpiece exploded and caused user’s hearing loss

A 24-year-old student from Adana, Turkey, shared with a shocking story on the Samsung forum.

A young man, the owner of a Samsung S24 Ultra, decided to buy wireless headphones of the same brand — Galaxy Buds FE.

«I didn’t even have time to charge them. They came with a charge of almost 36%,» the student says. The tragedy happened when his girlfriend used the headphones for the first time.

«They simply exploded in her ear, causing permanent hearing loss,» he explains.

The couple immediately sought medical attention and received an official doctor’s report confirming the injury. However, when they tried to resolve the issue with Samsung, the situation became more complicated.

On the advice of a company representative, the student took the damaged headphones to a Samsung service center in Cemalpasa, Adana.

«When they saw the headphones, they were shocked and apologized. But that was the end of it,», — he recalls.

Two days later, the service center reported that the headphones had not exploded, but were only deformed. Samsung offered to replace the product with a new one or advised to go to court if they were not satisfied with this offer.

«I have been fighting this situation for months. I have everything: a receipt, the date of the explosion, photos before and after the incident, a medical report on hearing loss due to the explosion of the headphones», — explains the frustrated user.

Source: Gizmochina