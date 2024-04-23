Samsung starts production of new generation V-NAND memory: +33% performance, -10% power consumption

Samsung announced announced the start of mass production of 9th generation V-NAND flash memory, which offers a 33% increase over current technology. Production of 1TB TCL V-NAND will start this month, while QLC will arrive in the second half of 2024. Earlier, the start of production was confirmed by unofficial sources, from which it is also known that the memory has 290+ layers.

«We are excited to introduce the industry’s first 9th Generation V-NAND, which will take future applications a step further. To meet the needs of NAND flash memory solutions, Samsung pushed the boundaries in cell architecture and operating circuitry for our next-generation product. With our latest V-NAND, Samsung will continue to set the trend for high performance, high-density solid-state drives (SSDs) that meet the needs of the next generation of AI,» said SungHoi Hur, Head of Flash and Memory Technology, Samsung Electronics.

According to the company, the bit density of 9th generation V-NAND is about 50% higher than that of 8th generation V-NAND. New technologies for avoiding cell interference and extending cell life have improved memory quality and reliability, and the elimination of dummy holes in the channels has significantly reduced the cell area.

Samsung’s channel hole etching technology creates electronic pathways through the mold stacking and maximizes manufacturing productivity by enabling the industry’s largest number of cell layers to be drilled simultaneously in a dual structure.

Generation 9 V-NAND features the next-generation NAND Toggle 5.1 flash interface, which supports 33% faster I/O speeds up to 3.2 Gbps. Power consumption has been improved by 10%.