Samsung unveils Galaxy S24 FE — Exynos 2400e for all regions, bigger screen and battery

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE smartphone has a larger 6.7″ display, a 4700 mAh battery, and a new processor.

This time, the Galaxy FE series will not have regional differences in processors. Galaxy S24 FE will be powered by the Exynos 2400e chip everywhere. Last year’s S23 FE is powered by Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Although Samsung does not disclose details, the main Cortex-X4 core should run at a lower clock speed. It is cooled by a new, 1.1 times larger evaporation chamber.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has a 6.7″ OLED screen — 0.3″ larger than its predecessor. This means that it has the same diagonal as the S24+, FHD+ resolution instead of QHD+. The display can operate at 120Hz or 60Hz and has a Vision Booster feature for bright sunny days.The phone has 8GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The phone has a 50MP (f/1.8) camera, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto module with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP 123° ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.2). The selfie camera has a 10 MP sensor. The battery is indeed larger at 4700 mAh (+200 mAh compared to the S23 FE). However, the charging speed remains the same: 25W wired (0-50% in 30 minutes) and 15W wireless.

Samsung S24 FE measures 162.0 x 77.3 x 8.0 mm and weighs 213 g. It is 4 mm taller, less than a millimeter wider and a hair thinner than the S23 FE. The smartphone has added 4 g compared to its predecessor. For comparison, the Galaxy S24+ is narrower thanks to its thin bezel and 17 g lighter, and the battery is 200 mAh larger. It has 5G, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connections. As before, the body is IP68-rated for dust and water protection.

The Galaxy S24 FE will come with Android 14 in OneUI 6.1 out of the box. Like the company’s flagships, the phone will receive OS and security updates for 7 years. Pre-orders for the phone start today, and it will go on sale on October 3. The price of the base model is $650/ The 512 GB variant will not be available in some regions.

Source: GSMArena