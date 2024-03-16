SBU prevents supply of thousands of components «Shahedin» and cruise missiles to Russia — Head of Department

SBU digital technology specialists are constantly working to block the supply of weapons components to Russia and have already blocked the supply of components for the production of cruise missiles and drones «Shahed». This was announced during a telethon by Ilya Vitiuk, Head of the SBU Cyber Security Department.

«We are blocking the supply chains of components for Russian weapons. One example is that we have already blocked the supply of servo motors for the production of 1600 «Shaheds» and 4000 microcircuits for cruise missiles», — said Vitiuk.

In addition, SBU cyber specialists destroy Russian occupiers’ electronic warfare and intelligence systems along the front line, intercept enemy UAVs and prevent them from coordinating attacks on the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The department’s intelligence operations also prevent human casualties and help repel Russian hacker attacks.

«Cyber warfare is not something abstract and virtual. Each repelled attack is a prevented attempt to harm our state and people. Imagine: the Russian special services hacked the messengers of one military man and thus found out the exact place and time of the planned gathering, and as a result, the arrival and dozens of dead», — explained the head of the DCIB.

Source: SBU