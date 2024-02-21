Shadow of the Erdtree — DLC for Elden Ring — will be released on June 21. Gameplay trailer

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have released a gameplay trailer for the upcoming expansion to Elden Ring, titled Shadow of the Erdtree.

The video shows gloomy landscapes, some characters, and creepy monsters. You can also watch a variety of ways to fight enemies using different types of weapons.

At the end of the trailer, the developers announce that the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree expansion will be released on June 21, 2024. So, we have to wait a few more months. However, the most impatient can already pre-order the DLC.

Although its price may unpleasantly surprise fans. For just the addition of the standard version will have to pay UAH 1199. At the same time, the version of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Premium Bundle costs UAH 1499.

There will also be a physical collector’s edition with a statuette and an art book.