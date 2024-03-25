Shoot down drones with F-16: Ukrainian developer creates HTML game Russian Invaders

A Ukrainian developer has created a remake of the cult game Space Invaders — Russian Invaders. In it, you have to shoot down Russian drones and missiles as an F-16 pilot.

On the idea of creating the game, the developer said in his post on the DOU.

The idea behind the creation

The developer was inspired to create the project by the daily statistics from the Ukrainian Air Force and the childhood game Space Invaders.

«The combination of a space shooter with infographics from our armed forces turned into this result», — the developer noted.

According to the developer, the impetus for the game was a change in pricing policy in the Unity community. After that, the search for alternative engines began.

«Usually, my work as an animator is done in Spine and Unity. My commitment to open source has pushed me to consider Godot Engine as my main development platform,», — the developer summarized.

Gameplay

Currently, the game has 10 levels of difficulty. Each level adds a new number of enemies and increases their speed.

One of the main goals of the project is to draw attention to the aid to Ukraine, so players will see a link to United24.

You can play in a browser bylink (preferably Chrome/Firefox).