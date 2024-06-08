Sid Meier’s Civilization VII strategy teaser trailer — gameplay will be shown in August, the game will be released in 2025

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII was announced at the Summer Games Fest 2024 conference. The game is scheduled for release in 2025, and a gameplay demonstration will take place in August this year.

The teaser trailer conveys the mood and perception more than the game itself. Nomads become masons, big cities are built, people fight. Music, trade, art, research, and industry. A choir is heard. A train! Indeed, we live in an enlightened age. Hammers are pounding, and through coal, dirt, and labor, electricity is born. A big city. A rocket. And a message: «See the gameplay presentation this August».

So far, developer Firaxis hasn’t said much about Civilization 7. Page Steam also contains few details.

«The award-winning franchise opens a revolutionary new page in the history of strategy games. Sid Meier’s Civilization® VII will give you the opportunity to build the largest empire in the world!»

«Become one of the many legendary rulers from the depths of history. Create your own civilization, build cities and architectural wonders, conquer new lands or establish diplomatic relations with other civilizations, achieve prosperity for your empire and discover the most remote corners of the world. Can you build an empire that will stand the test of time?»

«Sid Meier’s Civilization® VII — is a 4X strategy game developed by the legendary Firaxis Games team behind the Civilization and XCOM» franchises.

It’s been eight years since Civilization 6 and 14 years since Civilization 5. Since then, fans have missed and are eagerly awaiting information on what innovations Firaxis has prepared for the game.

Source: PC Gamer