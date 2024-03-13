Sign language interpreter, anti-cyberbullying, educational applications: Ukrainian schoolchildren presented their artificial intelligence projects

This year, Ukraine is participating for the first time in the international Teens in AI hackathon, which takes place in more than 40 countries. Last weekend, the national stage of the competition took place, where 10 teams of schoolchildren presented their ideas on how to use AI to solve global problems.

«Artificial Intelligence — is a challenge that needs to be worked on, and Ukraine is already actively integrating into this trend. This year, our country took part in the Teens in AI hackathon for the first time, which is held in more than 40 countries. We were among the top 3 countries in terms of the number of people willing to join the hackathon. In 2 days, teams of students created ten AI-based products from scratch that can be further developed and launched as full-fledged startups. I am confident that our young people have every chance to lead the trend of artificial intelligence adoption, create revolutionary projects that can solve global problems and influence our future,» said Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Ukrainian students presented various projects, including solutions to combat cyberbullying, chatbots for schoolchildren’s time management and exam preparation, as well as AI assistants for analyzing physical and psychological state. For example, students proposed apps for military personnel and veterans with PTSD, AI sign language interpreters for teenagers with hearing impairments, and educational apps. Some teams even presented prototypes of their AI products.

The hackathon was won by a team from Kyiv that developed ConnectAbility — an AI-based application for learning sign language. It can recognize and voice gestures of a person with a hearing impairment, acting as an online translator. Next, the ConnectAbility project will take part in the selection for the international stage of the hackathon. Only 5 teams will make it to the international finals of the competition, which will be selected from more than 40 participating countries.

